Forecast: Heat, humidity & storms ahead

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
WFTS - ABC Action News
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 18:48:16-04

Clouds increase overnight along with the humidity. After a warm and muggy start to the day, expect a very warm and breezy day. There will be a chance for afternoon and evening rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

