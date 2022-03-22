Clouds increase overnight along with the humidity. After a warm and muggy start to the day, expect a very warm and breezy day. There will be a chance for afternoon and evening rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Forecast: Heat, humidity & storms ahead
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:48 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 18:48:16-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.