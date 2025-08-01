Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: Heat Alerts come to an end

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Ally Blake's Friday Morning Forecast
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! We have made it to August and for the first time in six days, our heat alerts have been removed for the Tampa Bay area. Yay! It will still be hot, but the heat index values won't get close to 108 degrees. Actual highs over the next seven days stay in the low to mid 90s. A little more cloud cover is in store for us today. Afternoon isolated rain chances inland from now into the weekend. Next week better rain chances are in store. The tropics still remain quiet for the next 7 days.

