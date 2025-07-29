Forecast: Heat advisory Wednesday

Heat advisory from noon until 7 pm on Wednesday.

Temperatures Wednesday will start in the low 80s along the coast and the upper 70s away from the beaches. We'll see partly sunny skies. A couple of showers are possible, especially closer to the coast.

Temperatures will quickly rise into the 90s in most towns by midday Wednesday. Heat index values will generally be around 105F but some locations will briefly reach a heat index above 110F.

Just like Tuesday, a few sct'd t-storms are likely to develop Wednesday afternoon. The storms will first start closer to the coast with the sea breeze then shift east by late afternoon and early evening. Rain coverage will be around 30-40%.

We'll keep the rain coverage around 30% for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will generally trend down to more typical levels in the low 90s.

TROPICS: There are a few wave moving through the Atlantic right now along with some activity off the US east coast. The east coast area is not a concern as anything that would develop here would be pushed away from the United States. The waves off the coast of Africa will have a lot of dry air to fight through to their north and are thus unlikely to develop. The hurricane center currently does not expect any development over the next 7 days.