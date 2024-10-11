Forecast: Good weather continues following Milton

Nice weather continues to hold on strong in the area following Milton. A north breeze is bringing down cooler and drier weather into our area.

After starting in the 60s earlier today, we'll see highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Expect more sun north of I-4 and more clouds south of there. A couple of sprinkles are possible in areas south of I-4 as well.

North breezes turn out of the east as we move into the weekend. This will begin to focus a bit more Atlantic moisture into our area bringing a chance for a couple showers Saturday PM south of I-4.

The picture is changing a bit for Sunday. Models are now indicating that an area of low pressure will move across south Florida on Sunday so there may be a period of rain south of I-4 on Sunday. Highs this weekend will stay in the 80s and low will be down into the 60s.

Have a great weekend!