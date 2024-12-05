Forecast: Getting back above 70 today

Even milder temps today!

It's definitely not as cold this morning with most towns down in the 40s, versus the 30s of yesterday. The only towns in the 30s are those in Citrus and Hernando county. But even here, it is milder than yesterday.

Not only will sunny skies return today, but so will a south breeze. This will make a huge difference in our temperatures by the afternoon. Right at the beaches the wind will be on-shore, so temperatures here are likely to stay in the upper 60s. Away from the coast however, highs will reach the low 70s along the I-75 corridor and the mid-70s east of I-75. It will definitely feel much warmer!

Another cold front will move through our area on Friday. This front will bring a period of clouds on Friday along with a very small chance for a quick shower. The combination of clouds and the cold front will likely keep highs mostly in the 60s along the I-4 corridor and points north on Friday.

A brief shot of cooler weather arrives behind the front Friday night and Saturday. Saturday we'll start in the 30s and 40s again. Skies will be sunny on Saturday but temperatures will likely only stay in the upper 60s during the day.

The cold air quickly departs on Sunday with highs in the 70s on Sunday afternoon and the upper 70s and low 80s next week.

Have a great Thursday!