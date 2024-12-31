Forecast: Fog returns overnight, warm & sunny Tue PM

Tuesday will be the last warm day in the area for the next couple of weeks.

Dense fog is likely again overnight and early Tuesday. It may be accompanied by a few showers or areas of drizzle and mist, especially 5-8am on Tuesday. The fog will slowly lift and by the afternoon most of us on Tuesday will see sunny skies. Temperatures will be cooler at the coast in the low 70s because of a sea breeze. Away from the coast we'll see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

If you have New Year's Eve plans outside, the weather will cooperate. We'll see temperatures in the 60s through the evening and around midnight too. Following the arrival of the new year, we'll see cooler and drier weather begin to move in dropping temps by sunrise Tuesday into the 50s. Look for sunny skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The cooler weather will last through the rest of the week and the first weekend of 2025. Lows will be down in the 40s and 50s each day and highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny and dry weather along with the cooler temps.