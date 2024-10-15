Forecast: First strong fall front arrives Wednesday

Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Expect Wednesday morning to look and feel much like all the mornings this week: mild.

During the day, however, things will definitely begin to change as the first, strong, fall front of the season arrives in central Florida. A few sct'd clouds will accompany this front, and although the rain chance is VERY low, a couple of isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

For most, the sign that the front is here will be an increase in wind and that wind will be strong, with gusts around 30 mph during the afternoon out of the north. These strong north winds will keep our temperatures in the 70s all day with only a few towns, mainly south of I-4, making it to the low 80s before the front reaches them.

Skies will clear behind the front setting us up for the coldest night in the area since March as we wake up to 50s across the region. Thursday afternoon will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.