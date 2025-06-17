Watch Now
Forecast: Evening storms on Wednesday

Mostly sunny for the first half of Wednesday, then some evening storms. Highs in the 90s.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Hot and humid Wed with more evening storms.

Wednesday will start dry with temperatures in the 70s. A few pop-ups will be possible during the day but for most of the afternoon the coverage will be low. Highs will reach the 90s.

Look for heavier storm coverage in the I-75 corridor Wednesday evening with any storms that do develop moving back toward the coast.

The pattern will be similar on Thursday and Friday but the evening coverage will be higher, possibly as high as 60%.

Coverage goes back down to 30-40% for the weekend with highs holding steady in the 90s through the weekend and into next week.

The tropics look quiet for the next 7 days.

