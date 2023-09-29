Watch Now
Forecast: Dry start with a 60% chance of PM storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny early with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see highs in the upper 80s this afternoon with some sct'd storms developing in the second half of the day. Coverage overall will stay up in the afternoon and evening today and Saturday. Drier weather begins to move in on Sunday with most of the rain south of I-4 on Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 04:44:30-04

