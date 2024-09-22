Monday and Tuesday will stay dry like we've seen this weekend with only a pop up shower or storm. By Wednesday, a possible hurricane will be in the Southern Gulf. We do not know at this time if we're in the clear just yet. Today's data suggest a Panhandle landfall, but as we know, long range tropical forecast aren't the most accurate. Check back in over the next 48 hours as things become more clear!
Forecast: Dry start to the week, tropical system heading into the Gulf
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
