Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Dry start but numerous storms likely later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny and warm early with mainly dry conditions. Expect numerous showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Coverage should be around 70% for the afternoon. Some coastal rain is possible Saturday morning with the showers moving east through Saturday afternoon.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 04:33:17-04

Partly sunny and warm early with mainly dry conditions. Expect numerous showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening. Coverage should be around 70% for the afternoon. Some coastal rain is possible Saturday morning with the showers moving east through Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo