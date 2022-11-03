Partly sunny early with some fog and low clouds. Drier air begins to move in this afternoon making it feel more comfortable later in the day. As the drier air moves in a quick shower is possible. Highs will reach into the 80s.
Forecast: Drier air moves in today. Quick shower possible.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 04:45:34-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.