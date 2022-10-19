Cloudy, chilly, and breezy early. We'll see the clouds slowly clear during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool, in the 60s, for much of the afternoon though most towns will briefly reach around 70. Expect even cooler temps overnight and Thursday morning.
Forecast: Coolest weather of the season is here
Posted at 4:41 AM, Oct 19, 2022
