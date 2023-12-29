Expect a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days with cooler temps. We average highs in the low 70s this time of year. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s Friday, with 60s for the weekend. Sunday morning will be the coldest with temps in the 30s and 40s.
Forecast: Cooler weather for the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:37 PM, Dec 28, 2023
