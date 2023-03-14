Watch Now
Forecast: Cooler weather for a couple of day

Cooler weather has arrived for the next couple of days. We'll start in the 50s earth Tuesday and warm into the low 70s this afternoon. A nice north breeze will keep the air dry. Expect chilly 40s overnight and a return to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Mar 14, 2023
