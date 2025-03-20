Forecast: Cool & sunny Friday

Cooler weather is back!

Temperatures Friday morning will start in the 40s in most towns with 50s more common closer to the coast. Winds will be stronger in the morning but should diminish quickly as we go through the day. Temperatures will be cool in the upper 60s and low 70s despite perfectly sunny skies.

The coldest morning of the weekend will be Saturday morning when some towns will wake up to the upper 30s north of Tampa. Winds will be calm to light. Saturday afternoon milder weather returns quickly with highs back in the mid and upper-70s.

Sunday looks even warmer as high temperatures climb into the low 80s near the coast and some mid-80s away from the beaches.

Our next storm system will impact the are Monday PM into Tuesday AM. Today it looks weaker than it did earlier in the week. There will be a chance for a few showers but it doesn't look like we'll see anything heavy or severe.

Unlike this last system, temperatures will NOT fall behind the storm next week. We're likely to stay in the 80s for highs right through the middle of next week.

Have a great Friday!