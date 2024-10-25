Forecast: Cool start with warm PM temps

Fantastic weather continues across west-central Florida today and into the weekend.

Morning temperatures Friday in the 50s and 60s will warm quickly into the 70s after 9am and then into the 80s by midday. Look for highs between 84-88 degrees during the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny and winds will be light.

Those winds will turn a bit more out of the east and northeast this weekend. That means more of a flow from the Atlantic, which will increase humidity levels just a touch. It won't be humid enough for any kind of widespread rain, but we'll definitely start a little milder on Saturday and Sunday morning with most towns dropping into the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon look to feature a few extra clouds but rain is not expected. Highs will reach into the mid-80s on Saturday and again into the mid-80s on Sunday. If you're going to the Bucs game on Sunday, be prepared with sunglasses and sun screen.

Go Bucs!