Forecast: Cool start with a warm and sunny afternoon

A cool start in the 50s and 60s today. We'll see sunny skies and low humidity through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s close to the coast and the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast farther east. We'll see lighter winds out of the north and northwest.
Posted at 4:40 AM, May 04, 2023
