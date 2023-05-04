Watch Now
Forecast: Cool start with a warm and sunny afternoon

Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Cool morning temps in the 50s and 60s will quickly warm into the 80s during the afternoon.
Posted at 4:40 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 04:46:01-04

A cool start in the 50s and 60s today. We'll see sunny skies and low humidity through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s close to the coast and the upper 80s and low 90s away from the coast farther east. We'll see lighter winds out of the north and northwest.

