After a cool start in the 50s and 60s expect a quick warm-up during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. During the afternoon it's possible to see a pop-up shower as the sea breeze makes its way to the east of I-75.
Forecast: Cool start followed by a warm afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 04:48:41-04
