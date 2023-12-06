Near average temps to start the day, but as a dry cold front moves through and sunshine returns, the temps do not come up all that much. We will reach our warmest temps of the day (highs in the 60s) around noon then temps gradually fall. Winds gusting between 20-25 mph bringing in the cooler air. Lows overnight will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Forecast: Cool, breezy & dry day ahead
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 05:45:24-05
