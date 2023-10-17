Clear and chilly to start today with the coldest temps of the season in the 50s and even some upper 40s. We'll see sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures eventually warming into the low 70s this afternoon. We'll continue to see a dry north breeze throughout the day.
Forecast: Sunny and cool with temps in the low 70s
Posted at 4:47 AM, Oct 17, 2023
