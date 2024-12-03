Forecast: Coldest day of the week

Coolest weather of the week today.

After another cold start in the 30s and 40s, our temperatures will not warm up much this afternoon. Most towns will see highs only in the low 60s this afternoon. If you don't have heat, don't expect your home to warm up any during the afternoon. By the evening the temperatures will start falling again.

This time, however, the temperatures will fall even lower by Wednesday morning. We could see the coldest morning since January around Tampa with neighborhoods outside

of downtown and away from the water likely falling into the upper 30s early Wednesday. Temperatures below freezing will be possible down into northern Pasco county and some patchy frost may even happen farther south.

If you're not a fan of this cold, there is good news for you here. By Wednesday afternoon we'll be a bit warmer, in the upper 60s, and most towns should be able to get above 70 degrees on Thursday.

Beyond that, there may be a small change to the start of the weekend forecast. A cold front, which looked to stay to our north yesterday, now seems more likely to move through on Friday. This could provide for another chilly start on Saturday and cooler temperatures for Saturday afternoon, staying only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures on Sunday now too look a bit cooler though it should remain sunny and dry through the weekend.