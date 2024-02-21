Expect another chilly start today in the 40s and 30s north of the Bay. We'll see plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s in most towns. A few locations away from the coast may even reach 70 during the afternoon. The air will remain dry and winds will be light from the north. More cold weather is likely overnight.
Forecast: Cold start followed by a sunny & mild afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:28 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 05:28:04-05
