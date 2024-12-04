Forecast: Cold start but temps will be milder this afternoon

BRRRRR! It's cold!

Temps are down in the 30s across much of the area this morning except for those that live within a couple miles of the coast. This is the coldest morning of the season overall. Skies are clear and there is a light north breeze making it feel colder at times.

We start to turn the corner on these cold temperatures this afternoon, however. Winds will be lighter and more out of the NE this afternoon allowing for milder, Atlantic, air to start to mix into our weather. This should allow most to warm into the mid and upper-60s this afternoon. Some low 70s are possible well south of I-4.

Milder weather continues to push in overnight with Thursday morning temperatures MUCH milder, generally in the 40s and highs Thursday will easily get above 70 degrees.

Unfortunately, another cold front is on the way late in the week. This front will move through Thursday night and Friday morning. Though clouds is likely the most it'll bring, a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Cooler weather will return, but only briefly, behind the front on Friday evening and Saturday.

Saturday we'll return to low in the 30s and 40s with highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70. That will be the coldest day of the weekend. Sunday looks sunny and mild with highs in the mid-70s and upper 70s are likely by the start of next week.

Have a great Wednesday!