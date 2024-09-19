Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Coastal rain early, then drier this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny early with sct'd rain and storms along the coast through midday today. During the afternoon the storms will move east of I-75 with the coast clearing out. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Look for lower rain coverage and slightly drier air on Friday.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted

Partly sunny early with sct'd rain and storms along the coast through midday today. During the afternoon the storms will move east of I-75 with the coast clearing out. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Look for lower rain coverage and slightly drier air on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo