Forecast: Cloudy afternoon with a small sprinkle chance

TAMPA — A noticeable front treks through southwest Florida throughout the afternoon and evening as cloud cover takes over! There is a very small chance for a shower, but for now, the majority of us stay dry. Temps fall abruptly overnight back into the 50s.

Early Saturday morning looks chilly to start with clear skies. Morning lows in the 30s closer to Citrus County, while our friends closer south and east wake up in the 40s. Saturday sees abundant sunshine, while the temperatures struggle in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday rebounds back in to 70 degree territory.

Next week for now looks to be dry and warm as we approach back to near normal highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!

Have a great day and even better weekend!