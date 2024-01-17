After a very chilly start to the day, a mix of sun and clouds will bring us to highs mainly in the mid 50s to mid 60s. No rain is expected for today or tonight, but will return on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front.
Forecast: Chilly start with a cool finish
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 05:21:46-05
