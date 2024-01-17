Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Chilly start with a cool finish

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
WFTS - ABC Action News
ShayRyanWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 5:21 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 05:21:46-05

After a very chilly start to the day, a mix of sun and clouds will bring us to highs mainly in the mid 50s to mid 60s. No rain is expected for today or tonight, but will return on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo