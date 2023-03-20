Watch Now
Forecast: Chilly start Tuesday before a big warm up

Chilly start Tuesday followed by a big warm up
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 20, 2023
Expect mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a big warm up after a chilly start in the morning. Lows will start in the low to mid 40s north with a few upper 30s well north. Highs will recover nicely and reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Much warmer weather is back for the rest of the week.

