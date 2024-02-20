Expect sunny and dry weather this week with cool mornings lows. Temps will drop into the 30s and 40s the next few mornings, followed by highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the afternoons. Our next rain chance arrives Friday with our next cold front.
Forecast: Chilly morning temps Tuesday and Wednesday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 19:03:59-05
