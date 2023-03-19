Big change for Sunday as colder weather makes a return to central Florida. Temps Sunday morning will range from the 40s north to the 50s from I-4 south. There will be a strong breeze around too. Not much improvement for Sunday afternoon with temps only in the upper 50s and low 60s due to clouds and even the chance for a few showers. Warmer weather begins to move back by Tuesday.
Forecast: Chilly and cloudy Sunday with a few showers south
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 22:35:30-04
