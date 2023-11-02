Mostly sunny skies today and continued breezy. We'll start chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The wind will make the morning feel colder. The warm-up begins this afternoon with highs reach around 80 degrees in most towns.
Forecast: Chilly and breezy start, warmer this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:07:29-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 06:31:21-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.