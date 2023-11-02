Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Chilly and breezy start, warmer this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies today and continued breezy. We'll start chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The wind will make the morning feel colder. The warm-up begins this afternoon with highs reach around 80 degrees in most towns.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 2023-11-02T05:07:29-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 06:31:21-04

Mostly sunny skies today and continued breezy. We'll start chilly with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The wind will make the morning feel colder. The warm-up begins this afternoon with highs reach around 80 degrees in most towns.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo