Forecast: Chance of rain today, low 90s

Mostly dry to start today. Much of the afternoon will simply be hot and dry. We'll see temperatures climb into the low 90s today with sct'd pop-up storms developing after midday today. A pop-up downpour is possible at any time today through the evening, including over Ray J during game play.
