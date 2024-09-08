Mostly dry to start today. Much of the afternoon will simply be hot and dry. We'll see temperatures climb into the low 90s today with sct'd pop-up storms developing after midday today. A pop-up downpour is possible at any time today through the evening, including over Ray J during gameplay.
Forecast: Chance of rain today, low 90s
