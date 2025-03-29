Forecast: Chance of rain late Saturday

We'll see a few sct'd clouds Saturday morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Look for mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon with warm temperatures in the 80s. During the second half of the afternoon & evening, it looks like a few sct'd showers are possible in the I-75 corridor. These showers will increase in coverage a little Saturday evening late & could work their way back toward the coast. A couple of heavier downpours are possible after 7 pm.

Sunday looks to start cloudy. We'll see an on-shore flow along with high humidity. This will cause the sea breeze to start to move east during midday. As it goes east of the coast, it will pop a few showers or storms. The rain will be widely scattered on our side of the state with the storms generally before 4 pm. The rain will intensify & become more widespread as it moves east of I-75, ending up as a larger cluster of heavy rain & storms on the east coast of the state late Sunday. The beaches are expected to stay dry most of the day on Sunday.

Another front may bring a few showers on Tuesday followed by a significant warm-up beginning Wednesday that would send our temperatures into the low 90s on Wednesday which would be near record highs.

Have a great weekend!