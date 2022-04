A chance for rain and storms through the day. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat is damaging winds, but an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Gusty winds, high rip current risk and small craft advisory in effect today. Highs in the upper 70s along the coast and north, mid to upper 80s around Tampa Bay and south.

Clearing and cooling down after sunset as the front moves south. Lows in the 50s to low 60s.