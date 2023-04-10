Partly sunny early then increasing clouds during the afternoon. We'll see strong east-northeast breezes with highs in the 70s and low 80s. We'll see a few sct'd showers during the afternoon with the overall rain chance at around 40%.
Forecast: Breezy with sct'd PM showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 04:33:40-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.