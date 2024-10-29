Forecast: Breezy with a few PM showers

Brighter weather returns to the Bay area today with a lot more sunshine.

We'll see mostly sunny skies to start the day and temperatures that will generally be in the 60s. You'll also notice a nice northeast breeze.

The wind will come more out of the east by the afternoon and be gusty at times. These east breezes will tap into some moisture east of the state by the afternoon. This will bring in a few sct'd clouds later in the day and eventually a few late afternoon and evening showers. The showers will be small, and very fast moving, with coverage around 20%.

Highs today will reach into the low and mid-80s east of I-75 and the mid to upper-80s closer to the coast. Humidity levels will remain moderate.

Dry weather will continue through the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. By the weekend we may see humidity levels high enough to actually get a couple pop-up showers.

Have a great day!