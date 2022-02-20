The heat we've been talking about all weekend long arrives Monday. Temps will reach the mid 80s inland, and reach near record levels in the upper 80s much of the week. Coastal temps will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Forecast: Big warm up begins Presidents Day
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 18:49:49-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.