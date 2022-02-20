Watch
Forecast: Big warm up begins Presidents Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Warm up begins Monday
Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 20, 2022
The heat we've been talking about all weekend long arrives Monday. Temps will reach the mid 80s inland, and reach near record levels in the upper 80s much of the week. Coastal temps will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

