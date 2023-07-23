Like Sunday, we'll see better storm chances along and north of I-4 Monday. By mid week next week, we may see our normal east wind return, and that should bring back higher rain chances along the coast!
Forecast: Better rain chance staying north of I-4 again Monday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 19:04:27-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.