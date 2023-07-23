Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Better rain chance staying north of I-4 again Monday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Better rain chance stays north of I-4 Monday
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:04 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 19:04:27-04

Like Sunday, we'll see better storm chances along and north of I-4 Monday. By mid week next week, we may see our normal east wind return, and that should bring back higher rain chances along the coast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo