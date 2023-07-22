Watch Now
Forecast: Better chance for rain north of I-4 Sunday

Showers and storms mainly north Sunday
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jul 22, 2023
Higher rain chances are expected north of I-4 Sunday as a front stalls in the Southeast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday morning for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, with a significantly lower chance from I-4 south. Temps will reach the mid 90s south, with heat indicies up to 110.

