Higher rain chances are expected north of I-4 Sunday as a front stalls in the Southeast. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday morning for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties, with a significantly lower chance from I-4 south. Temps will reach the mid 90s south, with heat indicies up to 110.
Forecast: Better chance for rain north of I-4 Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 19:13:06-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.