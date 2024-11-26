Forecast: Beautiful sunny skies, mild temps

Mild temps and plenty of sun again today.

Although temperatures are again cool this morning, they are milder than where we were yesterday at this time with most towns in the 50s and a few in the 40s, especially those north of the Bay and away from the water.

Skies will be sunny today which should allow our temperatures to rise quickly through the day. Highs will reach the mid-70s at the coast and the upper 70s away from the water. Some towns east of I-75 will get to 80, briefly, this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north all day.

This nice weather will continue into Wednesday. If you have travel plans on Wednesday, expect the weather to be sunny and dry here. A weak front will bring a few showers to northern Florida and parts of Georgia and the Carolinas but this rain is unlikely

to be a big impact to holiday travel. Thanksgiving Day locally looks sunny and warm with highs near 80.

We'll see a few clouds move in on Thanksgiving evening and even a few showers overnight Thursday into Friday. These showers will be a part of the next arctic air mass which will arrive late Friday. As is typical, the cold air will not arrive all at once. We'll continue to see temperatures drop Saturday and Sunday with the coldest weather likely not arriving until the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!