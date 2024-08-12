It's back to school today across much of the area and the weather will deliver the typical August forecast. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. A few showers along the coast will be possible through the early afternoon. Late this afternoon and evening most of these showers will shift to the east of I-75. Have a great day back to school!
Forecast: Back to school and back to the heat!
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
