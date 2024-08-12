Watch Now
Forecast: Back to school and back to the heat!

A few showers along the coast this morning with temperatures in the low 80s. We'll see highs in the low 90s this afternoon and a feels-like temp above 100F. Showers near the coast during the first half of the day will shift east of I-75 for the second half of the afternoon and evening.
It's back to school today across much of the area and the weather will deliver the typical August forecast. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. A few showers along the coast will be possible through the early afternoon. Late this afternoon and evening most of these showers will shift to the east of I-75. Have a great day back to school!

