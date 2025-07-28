Forecast: Another potentially record-breaking heat day

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! I can't believe it. We finally hit 100 degrees here at TPA for the first time ever! While we won't get to 100 degrees today at TPA, someone could around the region as the near-recording-breaking heat continues. A Heat Advisory is up for most of our area from noon until 7 PM. Feels-like temps could hit 112 degrees. Yuck! Stay cool, stay inside, and take plenty of breaks. Mostly dry skies are on tap for today with a small chance later this evening. The heat stays overhead through the weekend in the low to mid 90s feeling like the triple digits. Better rain chances move in late-week into the weekend. Anything to help cool us off! Stay safe, stay cool, and stay inside if you can!

I hope you all have a great week ahead!