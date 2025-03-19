Forecast: Another beautiful day on Wednesday!

More nice weather heading our way for Wednesday.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will be back to chilly levels with most towns away from the water falling into the 50s and those away from the coast into the 40s. A couple of typically cold spots in the Nature Coast may fall into the upper 30s.

The temperatures will warm very quickly after 9 am and rise by 35-40 degrees or more during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 80s for those away from the coast. At the beaches the cool waters will keep the air temperature cooler in the mid-70s. The UV index will be an 8-9.

Thursday will only be good for the beach during the first half of the day. An area of clouds and showers will move through during the afternoon. The rain looks light and widely scattered but it will be associated with the front so temperatures will fall as the showers and clouds move in.

Expect breezy conditions Thursday night and a sunny but much cooler day on Friday. Highs Friday will range from the 60s north of the Bay to the 70s around the Bay and points south of I-4.

The weekend looks dry. Saturday will be cooler with morning temps in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Look for slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday in the 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!