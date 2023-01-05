A cold front will move by today with a few areas of sct'd rain/storms developing this morning and shifting southeast through the afternoon. The rain will clear out later today and drier, cooler weather will begin to move in from the NW setting us up for a cooler and much sunnier weekend.
Forecast: AM sct'd rain then cooler and drier.
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:51 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 04:51:07-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.