Forecast: Afternoon showers Thursday

Temperatures early Thursday morning will be a little milder, generally in the 50s for most. A little bit of patchy fog is possible north of the Bay.

The first half of Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After lunch, look for clouds to increase. Some of these clouds will produce a little rain during the afternoon. Accumulations will be very light but it will be enough in some areas to wet the ground. The rain plus a quick drop of temps into the 60s with the showers will mean many outdoor activities will likely need to be moved inside during the second half of the afternoon.

Breezy conditions and cooler, drier air will move in behind the showers for a short visit. The coldest temps will be during the day on Friday and Friday night. Friday morning we’ll see lots of 40s and even some upper 30s north of the Bay. Highs Friday will only reach around 70 around the Bay and the 60s north. South of I-4 we’ll see highs in the low 70s.

Saturday will be the cooler of the two weekend days. Morning temps Saturday will likely be in the 40s for many away from the coast but by the afternoon they’ll warm into the 70s.

Sunday looks even milder with morning temps in the 50s and afternoon highs back above 80.

Our next storm system looks to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a chance of some showers. Temperatures behind the next storm look to stay mild.

Have a great Thursday!