Forecast: A steamy and mostly dry Sunday

TAMPA — Good Sunday morning everyone! Another sticky and steamy day is on tap for us here in Tampa Bay. Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Heat index has us feeling close to the triple digits. A whisper of a rain chance is possible inland. The rest of the week rain chances increase as our seas breeze sets up. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely with more widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tropics continue to stay quiet as Saharan dust limits activity. No expected development over the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great day!