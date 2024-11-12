Forecast: A little warmer today, upper 80s

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer today.

Clear skies and temperatures in the 70s will be common across the region this morning. A few locations may even fall into the upper 60s early. Once the sun is up expect a very quick climb into the 80s.

East winds will increase a bit today, overpowering any sea breeze. This should allow for more heating near the coast. After seeing highs in the mid-80s on Monday, temps are likely to be 2-4 degrees warmer west of I-75 today, pushing some locations into the upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain moderate. Rain is unlikely today.

Sunny and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. A dry (no rain) front will move through our area early Thursday. This front will allow cooler and drier air to slowly move down into our area. You'll notice a change by Friday and really notice it by Saturday morning when most towns will start the day in the 50s and warm only to around 80 on Saturday afternoon.

The nice weather will last through the rest of the weekend. Next week will start dry and sunny. By the middle of the week another cold front, and potentially a tropical system in the Caribbean, will need to be watched carefully as both of these systems could potentially impact Florida.

Have a great day!