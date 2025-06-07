Forecast: A hot and mostly dry weekend

TAMPA — Good Saturday morning Tampa Bay! It is a partly cloudy and mugging morning across the bay area with lows in the 70s and 80s. Mostly sunny skies on tap with a whisper of a rain chance for both today and tomorrow. If we do see anything at all it will be inland. Highs in the low 90s feeling like the triple digits at times. Next week looks a bit wetter as our sea breeze sets up. The best rain days for now look to be Wednesday & Thursday. Highs stay in the low 90s with lows in the upper 70s. The tropics also remain quiet as Saharan dust stays put.

I hope you all have a great weekend!