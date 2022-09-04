Showers and storms are possible today, but the coverage will be lower than last week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, with the best coverage of storms after 4 p.m. A few pop up sea breeze storms are possible prior to 4 p.m.
Forecast: A few storms today with hot temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 8:15 AM, Sep 04, 2022
