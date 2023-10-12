Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: A few storms Friday before big changes this weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few more storms Friday
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 7:39 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 19:39:04-04

We're in for a few more humid days with limited rain chances Friday before big changes arrive with a cold front Sunday. Highs will stay near 90 Friday and Saturday, before low 80s arrive Sunday, followed by 70s for highs Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo