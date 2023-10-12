We're in for a few more humid days with limited rain chances Friday before big changes arrive with a cold front Sunday. Highs will stay near 90 Friday and Saturday, before low 80s arrive Sunday, followed by 70s for highs Monday.
Forecast: A few storms Friday before big changes this weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:39 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 19:39:04-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.